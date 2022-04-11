New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi is likely to reel under a heatwave for the fifth consecutive day on Monday as the weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature for the day is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The Met office has issued an orange alert warning of a severe heatwave in the city for Monday.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) -- for weather warnings. The capital has recorded four heatwave days so far in April this year, equalling the number of such days in the month in 2017.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, on Sunday.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time highest maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

Cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday, the IMD said.

