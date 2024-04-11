Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], April 11 (ANI): Anto Antony, Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, expressed confidence in retaining his seat while claiming that there is no scope for Bharatiya Janata Party or its candidate Anil Antony in the upcoming elections.

"There is no space for BJP here, the fight here is between LDF and UDF. BJP is only a small front, they did not get anything from Kerala. Anil Antony contesting as a candidate of BJP. People do not believe in BJP here. They are very secular They live a life of comradeship. That's why they do not believe in BJP. There is no scope for Anil Antony," Anto Antony told ANI on Thursday as he seeks a fourth term from the seat.

"AK Antony is a man with ideology. He always stood with the Congress party. I met him before filing nomination and sought blessings," he added.

The incumbent MP further said that the UDF has the support of the working class and farmers.

"We are always with the farmers and ordinary people, working class are supporting us. Both the government's money power and muscle power is against us. We depend on farmers, ordinary labourers, workers. They are our strength. With their strength, we will fight the election and we will win the election," he said.

"They are fearing the elections so they arrested two chief ministers and put them behind the bars. All the corrupt people are in BJP and they are protected. That's the situation in India now. That itself shows they are afraid of the upcoming elections," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP's Anil K Antony, expressed confidence that the party will 'create history' in the constituency.

"I have interacted with people who have voted for Congress, CPI-M and Kerala Congress for years. They have said that this time, they will vote for change. We are confident that we will create history in Pathanamthitta," he added.

Anil Antony, is the son of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister AK Antony.

Anil Antony joined the BJP in April last year after quitting the Congress party. Anil had served as digital media convenor of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and national coordinator of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Earlier this week, AK Antony wished Anil's defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said incumbent MP and Congress candidate, Anto Antony win the seat.

"My religion is Congress. Anil Antony should lose. Anto Antony should win in Pathanamthitta," AK Antony said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency which is traditionally a UDF stronghold voted for Anto Antony thrice since 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

While BJP has fielded Congress defector Anil K Antony against Anto Antony, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded former minister and veteran leader Thomas Isaac from the seat.

All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will go to the polls on April 26.

During the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 of the 20 seats. Of these, 15 seats were taken by the Congress, while the rest were won by other UDF members.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

