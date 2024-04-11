Chittoor, April 11: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam vigilance officials on Thursday detained a person for allegedly impersonating an IAS officer to illegally obtain VIP darshan tickets of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

The person was identified as Narasimha Rao.

According to TTD, He had submitted a letter of recommendation for Lord Venkateswara temple's VIP break darshan, claiming to be a Joint Secretary bearing the name of Narasimha Murthy.

Suspecting his credentials, the EO office staff alerted the vigilance officials, leading to his detention, said the police. The suspect has been detained, and further investigation is underway, said TTD officials.

