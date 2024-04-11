Siachen Day is an annual observance marked by the Indian armed forces on April 13. It commemorates India's successful Operation Meghdoot, which took place on April 13, 1984. During Operation Meghdoot, the Indian armed forces gained total control over the Siachen Glacier region, located in the eastern Karakoram Range in the Himalayas, thus effectively establishing Indian sovereignty over the area. The day commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers who have served in the Siachen Glacier region, which is considered one of the highest battlefields in the world. Siachen Glacier is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas. Indian Army Troops Recite National Anthem at Siachen Glacier After Unfurling the National Flag (Watch Video).

The Siachen Glacier is known as the highest battlefield on Earth, with extreme weather conditions and terrain. The region poses significant challenges to military operations. The day aims to honour the soldiers who have lost their lives in this terrain due to extreme weather conditions, avalanches and crevasses.

Siachen Day 2024 Date

Siachen Day 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13.

Siachen Day Significance

Siachen Day honours the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of the Indian soldiers in this strategically important region. The day serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by the armed forces in protecting the nation's borders under such harsh conditions. The sub-zero temperatures and avalanche risk are the greatest challenges for survival at the glacier.

Siachen Glacier extends for approximately 76 km in the Karakoram ranges sharing boundaries with Pakistan and China. Siachen Warriors remain ever committed to guarding the ‘Frozen Frontiers’ and ready to resolve against all odds. Nation shall always remain indebted to these bravehearts.

Siachen Day Celebraiton

On Siachen Day, various events, ceremonies, and tributes are organised to pay homage to the courage and sacrifices of the soldiers stationed in the Siachen Glacier region. It is also a day to raise awareness about the strategic importance of the region and the efforts to maintain peace in the area.

