New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged murder of a Railway official's wife and son at their Lucknow house, a few kilometers away from the CM's official residence, and claimed that "nobody is safe" in the state.

The wife and son of the senior railway official were found dead at their Lucknow residence on Saturday in a suspected case of murder, a police official said.

They were allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants at their residence located in the high-security Gautampalli area, which is a few kilometres away from the official residence of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"The UP CM may say anything in the House, but right next to his residence, in a VIP area, the wife and son of a senior railway officer Mr. RD Bajpai being killed in broad daylight, shows that the perimeter of the 'Jungle raj' in UP has reached near close to the CM's residence," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"Everyday many families have to suffer due to this 'Jungle raj'. Nobody anywhere is safe here," she said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted about a man killed in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya and said that according to family and journalists, police allegedly continued to prove this kidnapping case of being a missing person's case for five days.

