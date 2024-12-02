Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): A 3-tier security plan has been put into effect and security forces have been deployed in parts of Noida-Delhi ahead of the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, said an official on Monday.

According to the Shivhari Meena, Addl. Commissioner Of Police Noida, " We are in constant talks with farmers regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Yesterday also we spoke to them for 3 hours. We have also prepared a 3-tier security plan...around 5,000 Police personnel are conducting checking at various locations...we have also issued traffic advisory...around 1000 PSC personnel have also been deployed, there are arrangements of water cannons..."

The Police say they are constantly communicating with the farmers, and also seeing to the traffic management. A traffic advisory has also been issued so that security arrangements are maintained. Around 5,000 police officials and 1,000 PSC workers have been deployed, and water cannon, TGS squad, fire squad and others have been deployed for emergency and traffic management.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has reached out to farmers, urging them to resolve their issues through dialogue.

In his address on Sunday, marking the 138th birth anniversary of Raja Mahendra Pratap, VP Dhankhar said, "We must remember that we don't fight with our own, we don't deceive our own. Deception is for the enemy, while our own are to be embraced. How can one sleep peacefully when farmers' issues are not being resolved swiftly? I am pleased that Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan has already held discussions, and we are actively working on it. I appeal to my farmer brothers to to my farmer brothers to understand that in this country, issues are resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding."

Earlier this morning, Noida Police, expecting disruptions from a farmers' protest march heading towards Delhi beefed up security and conducted vehicle inspections after issuing comprehensive traffic advisories.

The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Chilla Border in Noida showed long queues of vehicles stuck in traffic. The traffic congestion came after police held security checks on roads ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer organizations earlier announced that they will be marching towards Delhi on Monday to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

The first group, led by BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa, will begin their march from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon on December 2.

"We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, on December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida). At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws," BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI on Sunday.

The Delhi-Noida Police are also conducting stringent checks at all borders, with barriers set up to monitor the flow of traffic. To prevent bottlenecks and ensure safety, traffic diversions and restrictions have been put in place.

Earlier in October, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair had informed that the farmers sitting in protest at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) would march towards Delhi on December 6 to press their demands including a guarantee for Minimum Support Price. (ANI)

