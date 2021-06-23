Noida/Ghaziabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad recorded less than 10 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, while the number of active cases came down to 75 and 74 in the two districts, respectively, official data showed on Wednesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four new cases and Ghaziabad added another six, according to the UP Health Department's data for a 24-hour period.

The number of positive cases so far reached 63,016 in Gautam Buddh and 55,512 in Ghaziabad, it showed.

On the bright side, 22 patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and nine in Ghaziabad with the overall recoveries in these districts mounting to 62,475 and 54,977, respectively, the data showed.

The death toll from the pandemic stood at 461 in Ghaziabad and 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the official data.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 3,666 from 3,910 the previous day, while the overall recoveries rose to 16,78,788 and the death toll mounted to 22,3362 on Wednesday, the data showed.

