Noida/Lucknow, Jan 10 (PTI) The biggest challenge before the police in present times is cyber crime and online financial crime, Uttar Pradesh Police chief Mukul Goel said on Monday, stressing the need for police officers to enhance their technical skills.

The Director General of Police (DGP) said this during a courtesy meeting with a batch of 10 trainee officers of the 73rd batch of the Indian Police Services (IPS) at the police headquarters in Lucknow, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Marriage Gives Legal Right to Expect Reasonable Sexual Relations, Says Delhi High Court.

He said it was the foremost duty of police officers to face any situation and protect the nation and said they can solve any problem with the use of their skills and intellect.

“The biggest challenge before the police in present times is cyber crime and online financial crime. For this, there is a need to make ourselves more technically competent,” Goel was quoted as saying in the statement.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: As EC Bars Physical Rallies Given COVID-19 Situation, Here’s a Look at Twitter Numbers of Parties Before State Polls.

“Keeping direct contact and communication with the general public is a special quality of a police officer. Social media like Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook has become a powerful medium, in such a situation it is necessary to constantly monitor them and timely present the side of the police,” he said.

The DGP also stressed on police officers the significance of teamwork and instructed them for holding regular parades at district police lines in order to achieve discipline and physical competence among personnel.

The trainee officers who joined the meeting have received basic training from the Sardar Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Uttar Pradesh Police Academy, Moradabad and will be going to different districts in UP for district training, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)