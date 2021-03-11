Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) Nomination papers of 284 contestants were found valid after scrutiny for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of Assam Assembly on March 27, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Thursday.

Altogether 295 contestants had filed their papers for the first phase and upon scrutiny on Wednesday 284 papers were found valid, the CEO office here said.

The prominent candidates whose nominations papers were found valid from the ruling BJP are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali) Naba Kumar Doley (Dhakuakhana-ST) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia).

NDA alliance partner AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor) papers were also found valid.

Papers were also found valid of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri).

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Duliajan and Naharkatiya), jailed anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi's (Mariani and Sivasagar) papers were also found in order, the election office said.

Akhil Gogoi is contesting as an independent candidate as his outfit is yet to be recognised as a political party.

The last date of filing of nominations for the first phase was March 9, scrutiny on Wednesday and the last date of withdrawal is March 12.

Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held in three phases with 39 constituencies in the second phase on April one and 40 seats in the third phase on April 6.

