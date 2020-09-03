Hamirpur (HP), Sep 3 (PTI) Normal life in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur came to a near standstill on Thursday as heavy rains, accompanied with strong wind, lashed the district, officials said.

The overnight rains affected movement of people, and led to a sharp fall in temperature and an increase in water levels in the Beas river and its tributaries.

Also Read | India-China Border Standoff: China Deploys 5 Militia Squads for Rapid Response at LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

The water levels in the Beas river and its tributaries have risen sharply and people have been advised not to go near the river bed.

There are about one dozen khads (rivulets) flowing through the district that become fierce during the rainy season and create havoc around their catchments.

Also Read | Ragini Dwivedi Summoned by Crime Branch in Sandalwood Drug Racket Scandal.

Traffic on about a dozen roads has come to a near standstill, officials said.

The district has received 892.00 mm rainfall during the current monsoon season from June 1 to September 2 as against 953.5 mm during the same period last year.

The meteorological department has forecast more rains with thunderstorms in the next two days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)