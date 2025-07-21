Bhubaneswar/Balasore, Jul 21 (PTI) Ten days after a second-year integrated B Ed woman student resorted to self immolation over alleged sexual harassment by a teacher, normalcy returned to Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore on Monday, officials said.

The 20-year-old student had set herself on fire on July 12 as her complaint of sexual harassment was "not validated" by an internal enquiry committee of the institute. She died on July 14.

Classes were held as usual after 10 days, with students attending college, officials said.

However, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police continued its probe into the circumstances leading to the student's self-immolation on July 12 and her death two days later at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

"Only Crime Branch people had visited the campus today and recorded statements of some staff and certain students," Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in-charge principal Firoz Kumar Padhi told reporters.

Padhi said the UGC's four-member team have returned to Delhi, while the Odisha Higher Education department's three-member team have completed their investigation and did not turn up on Monday.

Meanwhile, CB DSP Iman Kalyan Nayak said that their investigation was going on and they were doing it professionally. They have also met the members of the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC), whose report is considered a major factor for the woman student setting herself on fire.

The ICC report had allegedly given a clean chit to accused Head of the Department (HoD) of Integrated B Ed, Samira Kumar Sahoo. The ICC did not find any truth behind the woman student's sexual harassment allegation, said Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi.

