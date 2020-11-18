New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Amid the spiking COVID-19 cases straining the health facilities in the national capital, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash inspected the 980-bedded Hindu Rao Hospital on Tuesday.

This comes after the North MCD reportedly reserved 20 ICU beds at the Hindu Rao Hospital for COVID-19 patients and created another Covid isolation ward of 50 beds.

"Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest hospital of the municipal corporation. We will fix whatever issues are there," Prakash told reporters here.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced several measures, including doubling of RT-PCR tests and strengthening medical infrastructure to bring under control Delhi's rising number of coronavirus cases.

The decisions were announced by Shah after he chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital, which was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at North Block. (ANI)

