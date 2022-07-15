Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that northeast and other hilly regions will play pivotal role in making India a frontline nation in the world.

Addressing a rally in Kishtwar virtually from here, he called upon the citizens to motivate the youth to avail maximum benefit of the startup avenues in aroma mission, purple revolution and lavender cultivation, which has already picked up in the neighbouring Bhaderwah and is seen as a hitherto unexplored source of livelihood.

The minister could not travel to Kishtwar due to inclement weather.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel and in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said that areas like Jammu and Kashmir, north-eastern states and other hilly states suffered on many counts during the last 60-65 years, due to myopic policies of the successive central governments.

“But soon after the Modi government took over in 2014, Prime Minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the north eastern region, J&K and other backward regions at par with the more developed regions of the country,” he said.

Singh said, areas with unexplored potential like Kishtwar, north-east and other hilly regions will play a pivotal role in the next 25 years of India's journey and these regions, rather than the saturated states, will propel India as a frontline nation in the world, when it celebrates 100th year of independence in 2047, according to a Union Personnel Ministry statement.

He said that Kishtwar will become north India's major power hub generating nearly 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects.

Addressing the rally, Singh said, the surplus power from Kishtwar will not only be utilised for other parts of the Union territory but will also be sold to other states.

The minister, who is also Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, lamented that the rich natural resources of Chenab were not exploited by the previous governments which ruled J&K for 60-65 years.

