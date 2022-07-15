Mumbai, July 15: On Friday, the Council of Architecture announced the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 Phase II exam results. Candidates who appeared for the NATA Phase II examination can visit the official website of NATA at nata.in to check their results.

This year, the NATA Phase II examination was held on July 7, 2022. The NATA Phase II exams were held for admission to the First Year of 5- year B.Arch. Degree Courses at architectural institutions across the country. UPSC CAPF 2022: Admit Card for UPSC CAPF 2022 Examination Released at upsc.gov.in; Check Details.

The Phase II exams were held in two shifts across 137 centres in the country and 7 international centres. The NATA Phase II exams were held in a Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. Direct link to check NATA 2022 results.

The NATA Phase II examination consisted of 125 questions for 200 marks. The qualifying marks for NATA 2022 is 70 marks out of 200 marks.

Steps to download NATA Phase II Exam Results:

Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

On the homepage, click on the Phase-II result link

Enter your login details and submit

Your NATA Phase II scorecard will appear on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that candidates can appear for up to 3 NATA tests. While the first two tests are over, the third test is scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022. For more details, check the official website of NATA.

