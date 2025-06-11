Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-chief of the Army's Northern Command, Wednesday reviewed the security situation in north Kashmir.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited formations and units of Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) and reviewed security dynamics in North Kashmir," Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

The Army said the northern commander appreciated the formations and units in their efforts in countering emerging threats and overall combined initiatives to uplift local populace.

He interacted with the troops and lauded them for their steadfast commitment and dedication in safeguarding the sovereignty of nation, the Army added.

