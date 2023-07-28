Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid the recent upsurge in the cases of conjunctivitis in the state, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo said that it is not a serious problem but can be prevented with precautionary measures.

"This is not a serious problem but can be prevented with minor cautions. It has been seen that people without consulting doctors are using steroids due to misinformation but it may lead to other complications", he said.

A meeting was held today in Raipur under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to review the situation in the state. The CM was informed about the availability of medicines and the number of infections in separate districts, said Singh Deo.

He further said that the objective of speaking to the media is about creating awareness and all the districts as well as schools have been directed to sensitize, said Singh Deo, adding that the infected person can also be treated without treatment as well.

"Need for closing the schools was also discussed and the meeting achieved a conclusion that closing of schools may result in loss of studies so the schools have been directed to ask students to take rest on being infected", he added.

Singh Deo said that the statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Union Minister Smriti Irani naming Chhattisgarh in connection with the Manipur incident, are politically motivated.

"The incident in Manipur is very much different from the incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan", he said.

Chhattisgarh has been witnessing a surge in the cases of ‘Conjunctivitis’ and so far the state has recorded over 20000 patients with this eye infection.

However, the health experts claimed the infection was not dangerous, the state government has issued advisories for prevention and treatment of the infection.

Conjunctivitis is a bacterial infection and increasing in the state and so far more than 20000 persons have been affected by this eye infection, said head of epidemic control Dr Subhash Mishra, adding that around 15000 persons have been recovered from the infection. (ANI)

