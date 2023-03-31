Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 (PTI) Noted author Sara Thomas died at her residence here on Friday due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

She was 88.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

Thomas is a two-time recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

Her noted work 'Narmadipudava' won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 1979. She was also awarded the academy's award in 2010 for overall contribution to Malayalam literature.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Daughter Receives Threat Calls From Pro-Khalistan Elements in US, Claims DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan condoled the death of the prolific writer and said she had taken Malayalam novel literature to new heights.

"Sara Thomas has brought to Malayalam various works that reflected life with all its complexities. Even before the strengthening of the feminist movement in Malayalam literature, her works evoked the essence of strong female characters," Vijayan said.

V D Satheesan said the 17 novels and over 100 stories written by Thomas were an asset to Malayalam literature,

"Her death is a great loss to Malayalam literature," he said.

Four of her works have been made into feature films in Malayalam.

Her second novel 'Muripadukal' was made into a movie titled 'Manimuzhakkam' in 1976, which won several national and state awards.

She has penned over 20 literary works including 'Daivamakkal' and 'Jeevithamenna Nadi'.

Family sources said the funeral services would be held at her residence on April 1 and the burial at the Pattoor Marthoma Church cemetery here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)