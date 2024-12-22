Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI) A notorious gangster accused in several criminal cases including those booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was arrested from the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border, Kerala Police said on Sunday.

UAPA envisages to combat terrorism and internal security threats of the country.

A native of Perumbadappu in Malappuram, the accused Shamnad was nabbed by the Thrissur police with the support of the state anti-terrorist squad, a police statement said on Sunday.

"Shamnad is an accused in 22 cases, including attempted murder. He was arrested in a case registered at Vadakkekad police station in Thrissur city," the statement said, adding that he had been hiding in North India and Nepal.

He was the main suspect in a 2016 case in which gold ornaments and valuables were stolen from a house in Perumbavoor by posing as vigilance officer.

The anti-terrorist squad, which had investigated the case, later submitted a charge sheet, the police said.

Shamnad, who was out on bail in the case, later got involved in another case registered at Vadakkekad station and went absconding, they said.

He had close connections with a terrorist outfit, and investigations are ongoing to identify those who helped him stay in hiding.

The accused was arrested based on a tip-off received by the state anti-terrorist squad, the statement added.

