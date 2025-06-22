Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 22 (PTI) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple on Sunday, according to TTD sources.

The dignitaries were welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary with traditional honours and Vedic chants.

"TTD officials extended a spiritual welcome to the NSA and CDS in accordance with the temple traditions," said a TTD official, maintaining anonymity.

After darshan, they received 'Sesha Vastram' and 'Vedaseervachanam' (Vedic blessings) at Ranganayakula Mandapam, followed by 'Theertha Prasadam' (holy water) and a laminated photo of the deity.

On Saturday, the two officials landed at Tirupati Airport on a special flight from Delhi and were welcomed by District officials. They later visited a DRDO arms facility site in Sri Rangarajapuram mandal in Chittoor district. However, police officials were tight-lipped about the visit, maintaining confidentiality.

A police official said the entire Tirumala Hills was under high alert from Saturday till the VIPs left, with elaborate security arrangements in place throughout their visit.

