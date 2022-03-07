New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said broadcast has resumed normally in Nifty and Bank Nifty indices after the prices had stopped updating in the two indices.

In a statement, the NSE said broadcast has resumed normally in all indices.

The Exchange had earlier said, "Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed," . HRS hrs

