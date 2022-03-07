Poco M4 Pro will be available for purchase today in India. The handset debuted in India last week, and its first sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart. Buyers will get an instant Rs 1,000 discount via HDFC Bank credit, credit EMI and debit card non-EMI transactions. Customers purchasing the device will also get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Google Pixel Buds at Rs Rs 6,999 and EMI starting from Rs 624 per month. Poco M4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Poco M4 Pro gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Poco M4 Pro (Photo Credits: Poco)

Q: What can the Mediatek Helio G96 processor + liquid cooling technology give? A: MAD performance! Get the #POCOM4Pro at ₹13,999 on @Flipkart and find out. HDFC card holders get a flat Rs. 1000 instant discount! Sale starts tomorrow at 12pm. #POCOIndia #StepUpUrFun pic.twitter.com/Tsk4q6hH3G — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 6, 2022

For clicking photographs, the handset sports a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco M4 Pro comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster. Coming to the pricing, Poco M4 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 16,499 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

