New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The indefinite hunger strike started by Congress' student wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), demanding postponement of JEE, NEET and other exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis entered day five today.

NSUI, under the leadership of national president Neeraj Kundan, is demanding the Centre to postpone the exams keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country in mind.

Also Read | Rajiv Kacholia’s StartUp ‘Speech and Debate India’ Booms Amid COVID-19, Provides Virtual Debating Platform For Young Kids From Class 1-12.

Earlier on Day 4, several Congress leaders visited the NSUI leaders at the protest site and extended solidarity and support to the protest. Pawan Khera, Nitin Rawat, Qazi Nizamuddin, Alka Lamba, among other prominent leaders visited the protest site yesterday.

"We appeal Modi government and the Examination authorities to step back from the mindless decision to conduct the examination in these difficult days of pandemic and show humanitarian gesture towards the students' across the country who are protesting against this catastrophic move putting their lives at stake," the NSUI national president, Kundan said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

Earlier on Friday, Congress and NSUI had held protests across the country against the Centre's decision to conduct JEE and NEET examinations in September.

The protests against the decision were held across different states and Union Territories of the country including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Odisha and Gujarat.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on Septemeber 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)