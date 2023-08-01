Some cars were damaged after a clash erupted between two groups in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. (ANI /Photo)

Nuh (Haryana) [India], August 1 (ANI): Authorities on Tuesday said mobile internet services will remain suspended in Nuh district till August 2, Wednesday, in light of clashes between two groups.

Prohibitory orders were also put in place in the district a day after the clashes.

Following the clashes, a police contingent was deployed at the scene to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

Two home guards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Nuh on Monday, the police said earlier.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on Tuesday in Gurugram in light of the clashes, the district Information and Public Relations officer of Gurugram said on Monday.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

The deceased home guards were identified as Neeraj and Gursevak. They were deployed at Khedali Daula police station.

Further, according to the police, the personnel injured in the clashes were under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Police said a mob attacked police teams when they were marching towards Mewat from Gurugram.

Sharing details of the incident on Monday, Nuh's acting SP Narender Bijarniya said, "Today's incident is unfortunate. The situation in Nuh is under control. Legal action is being taken against those responsible. Some (police) force members have also suffered injuries. The clash broke out during the Shobha Yatra & the reason behind the incident is being analysed. Some people have been arrested. Internet services have been suspended..."

Nuh Deputy Commissioner appealed to all to maintain peace while informing that all stranded people were rescued.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said, "Police are investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for 3 days. Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have been given...We appeal to all to maintain peace. All stranded people have been rescued... One casualty has been reported. The situation is normal now and curfew has been imposed in the district...".

Suspension of the internet services will continue in Nuh district till August 2.

The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State,” the order said.

It further said that all telecom service providers of Haryana are directed to ensure the compliance of this order. (ANI)

