Phulbani, May 26 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Phulbani special POCSO judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 lakh on 23-year-old Sitapur Beheramajhi, special public prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

On February 25, 2017, the teenager was returning home to her village in Kotagarh block when the accused dragged her to the roadside and raped her under a tree. The girl was rescued by the villagers in critical condition.

The court gave the judgement after examining 13 witnesses.

