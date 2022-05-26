Mumbai, May 26: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) recently issued a notification regarding vacancies for the post of constable and lady constable in the Kolkata police. The application process for the same will begin on May 29, while the last day for the submission of the application is June 27.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the WB Police Constable Recruitment 2022 can visit the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in. It must be noted that from July 1-7, candidates will be allowed to make changes to their application form. Assam HSLC Result 2022: When Will SEBA Class 10 Result Be Announced? Know Steps To Check Scores.

"The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts for whom the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable," the official notification read.

In order to apply for the constable and lady constable posts, the candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 27 on January 1, 2022. As per the eligibility requirements, candidates must have completed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The application fee for the constable and lady constable posts is Rs 170 for the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of West Bengal. On the other hand, the application fee for SC/ST category candidates is Rs 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2022 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).