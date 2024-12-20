Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a demonstration in Bhubaneswar, Odisha protesting against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's alleged manhandling of Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi in Parliament.

The protest, led by BJYM president Abhilash Panda, took place outside the party office. Demonstrators raised slogans and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for the incident that occurred in the Lok Sabha the previous day.

Also Read | Meerut: Women Injured at ‘Shiv Katha’ Event of Preacher Pradip Mishra in Uttar Pradesh; Officials Deny Stampede Incident (Videos).

BJYM president Panda, accompanied by BJP State President Manmohan Samal, submitted a memorandum to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, highlighting the alleged manhandling of Sarangi and seeking his intervention. The memorandum demanded that the Congress leadership take action against Gandhi for his alleged conduct.

Meanwhile, Several BJP MPs launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour during a ruckus in Parliament on Friday, accusing the Leader of Opposition of "arrogance," "violating parliamentary rules," and a "shameful attitude" towards fellow MPs.

Also Read | India Post Payment Bank Opens 2.68 Crore Accounts Till November 2024, 59% Belongs to Women and 77% From Rural Parts of Country: Government.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur condemned Gandhi's actions, saying,

"The arrogance of Rahul Gandhi that was seen yesterday and his attitude towards his fellow MPs is very unfortunate. The way he created a ruckus by violating all the rules and instead of going on the designated path, he deliberately took his supporters along and created a ruckus... this is not forgivable. Can a leader of the opposition go with this thinking? When he (Rahul Gandhi) was taken to the injured, forget about asking about their well-being, forget about apologizing, arrogance was visible on his face... His (Rahul Gandhi's) statement was that pushing and shoving keeps happening. This makes it clear that his thinking is that you can do anything to anyone, and nothing is going to happen to us."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also slammed Gandhi for ignoring repeated warnings from security forces.

She said, "The public representative is the biggest sentinel of democracy, but Rahul Gandhi and all the members of the INDIA alliance have forgotten this. Just by showing the Constitution, you do not become the protector of the Constitution. Yesterday, the security forces repeatedly urged Rahul Gandhi to take an alternate route. He (Rahul Gandhi) knew that a peaceful protest was going on, yet he deliberately and maliciously pushed and passed through the midst of all our MPs who were peacefully protesting there... Two of our colleagues have been seriously and deeply injured... Along with this, he should also apologise for the shameful attitude he adopted with our Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)