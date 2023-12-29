Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (PTI) Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire services teams on Friday found the bodies of the four persons who had gone missing after their boat capsized in a river in Odisha's Koraput district, police said.

Five persons including two women and three girls had gone missing after their boat capsized in Patali river in Nandapur on Wednesday night, they added.

Also Read | Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sues YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh, Delhi High Court Issues Notice.

While the body of a woman was recovered on Thursday, the bodies of the remaining four were found on Friday, Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Kumar Mahapatra said.

The deceased were identified as Lal Mani Sisa (50), Sasirekha Arlab (35), Nabina Arlab (14), Puspanjali Arlab (5) and Kranti Sisa (8), all residents of Tansing village.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Plastic and Chemical Factory in Gwalior.

They were returning to their village in the boat after attending a family function at Badela village when it capsized, Mahapatra said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the death of the five persons and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)