Rourkela (Odisha) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Parcel Clerk at Rourkela Railway Station for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for processing freight bookings on priority.

According to an official statement, "CBI registered the case on 21.08.2025 against the accused. It was alleged that the accused Parcel Clerk demanded a bribe of Rs. 8,000/- from the complainant for booking his goods on priority."

Following negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 8,000 and retained the freight booking bill with him, ensuring the complainant would return to deliver the bribe amount.

The CBI laid a trap on August 21 and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 7,200 from the complainant. The accused has been taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway.

In a separate case, the CBI also apprehended the Rampur Sub-area Manager of Hirakud Bundia Mines, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), located in Jharsuguda district, along with a private individual, on August 20 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to the CBI, the agency registered the case on August 20 based on allegations that the Sub-area Manager had demanded Rs 30,000 through the private individual for assistance in a pending departmental enquiry. After negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 20,000 as the first instalment, as per the statement.

CBI laid a trap on August 20 and caught the accused private person red-handed while accepting Rs. 20,000 (the first instalment of the demanded bribe) from the complainant. Subsequently, the accused public servant was also caught accepting the same amount from the accused private person. Both the accused persons have been apprehended. (ANI)

