New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed several issues related to the state.

After meeting Modi, Patnaik told reporters that he paid a courtesy visit to the PM as he could not meet him due to the Covid pandemic.

"We discussed several issues regarding Odisha and I asked for his help," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister's office had not revealed the agenda of the meeting, but sources in the party had said presidential elections among other matters could come up for discussions during Patnaik's meeting with the PM.

This is Patnaik's second visit to Delhi in a span of 30 days. The CM had last visited Delhi for five days starting April 29.

