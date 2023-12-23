Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday exhorted tribal students to excel in studies, pursue their chosen careers and fulfill the aspirations of their parents.

Patnaik said this while addressing a gathering of tribal students at the state-level felicitation ceremony of Sargiful-2023 winners here. 'Sargi' is the local name of Sal tree and its flower is called ‘Sargiful'.

The CM also asked students to cultivate knowledge about their culture, traditions and values. "Understanding these aspects will enable you to make more significant contribution to society", the chief minister said.

"Achieving personal success in life is great, but when we accomplish something unique for our state and nation, it adds greater meaning and success to our lives," said the chief minister, as he extended his best wishes to the participants.

He also highlighted that Sargiful-2023 had provided a unique platform to showcase the talents of tribal students across the state.

The two zonal-level Sargiful-2023 events held in Sundergarh and Gajapati have shown innovative ways to explore the talents of students from across the state, said ST & SC Development minister Jagannath Saraka.

Sudam Marandi, Minister of School and Mass Education, Revenue and Disaster Management, said, "There was a time when I was also a student in a tribal school, but then opportunities to explore the talents of students were scarce. However, through the initiatives of our chief minister, especially by educating tribal students in Anwesha schools through English medium, there has been a sea-change in the success of tribal kids."

ST & SC department secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo said during Sargiful-2023, Odisha's 30 districts were grouped into two zones – Gajapati and Sundergarh. Over 1,300 students participated, engaging in more than 18 workshops and 13 competitions. Today, we have gathered here to celebrate and honour 297 talented prize winners.

The participating students also showcased their cultural diversity by presenting a memento in 62 tribal languages (including 13 PVTG groups) to the chief minister. PTI AAM

