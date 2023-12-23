Bhopal: The BJP's Anuppur district unit chief in Madhya Pradesh, who had vowed in 2017 not to wear footwear till the party forms a government in the state, started wearing it again on Saturday, days after the saffron party registered a resounding victory in the assembly polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party's Anuppur district president Ramdas Puri started wearing shoes again after a gap of six years. He did so in the presence of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Ramdas Puri stopped wearing footwear in 2017 and decided that till the BJP comes to power in the state, he will not wear it. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tenders Resignation to Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel After BJP Named Mohan Yadav As Next Chief Minister.

BJP Leader Ramdas Puri Wears Shoes After Six Years

रामदास पुरी जैसे कार्यकर्ता पार्टी की शक्ति और पूंजी हैं... अनूपपुर के भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष श्री रामदास पुरी जी ने संकल्प लिया था कि जब तक प्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार नहीं बनेगी, तब तक वे जूते चप्पल नहीं पहनेंगे। प्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार बन गयी और उनका संकल्प पूरा होने पर हमने… pic.twitter.com/3Q50QThen3 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 23, 2023

The BJP failed to form a government after the 2018 assembly elections. But even after the party came back to power in 2020 (after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed), Ramdas Puri did not start wearing shoes, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video posted on his official X account.

"Ramdas Puri ji is a hardworking and dedicated party worker, who had given up wearing shoes and slippers since 2017. For six years, he remained barefoot in every season - summer, winter or rain. His resolution has been fulfilled. We all requested that now the resolution has been fulfilled and you should start wearing shoes," he said. ‘I Won’t Be Going to Delhi’: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Visit Chhindwara, Where BJP Lost All Seven Seats in Assembly Elections 2023.

In the last month's assembly elections, the BJP registered a landslide victory by bagging 163 of the 230 assembly seats, and retained power in the central state. The opposition Congress was relegated to a distant second spot as it could win 66 assembly segments, while one seat was clinched by the Bharat Adivasi Party.