Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): In response to the incident that occurred in Chandabali, Bhadrak district of Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has expressed profound grief and offered prayers for the departed soul's eternal peace.

The Chief Minister has directed a thorough investigation into the incident and instructed authorities to ensure that the culprits are awarded the severest possible punishment in accordance with the law.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has announced assistance of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the closest relatives of the victim's family.

In a post on X, CMO wrote, "Having been informed about the heinous incident that occurred in Chandabali of Bhadrak district, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed profound grief and offered prayers for the departed soul's eternal peace. The Hon'ble Chief Minister has directed that the incident be properly investigated and the culprits be awarded the severest possible punishment in accordance with the law, while announcing assistance of 10 lakh rupees from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the closest relatives of the victim's family."

BJD Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra strongly condemned the crime, demanding that all those involved be apprehended. Mishra also expressed concern over the rising cases of atrocities against women in the state, citing that 40,000 such cases have been registered under the present regime in Odisha.

"It is a heinous crime against a 10-year-old girl student. BJD condemns this heinous crime and demands that all miscreants involved be nabbed. It is a matter of concern that under the present regime in Odisha, 40,000 cases of atrocities against women have been registered in the state. This proves policing and the ecosystem have not been functioning properly...", Mishra told ANI.

Moreover, DIG Pinak Mishra, Eastern Range, provided details on the investigation, stating that a missing person's report was received at Chandbali Police Station on Wednesday, regarding the girl's disappearance. Following the discovery of her body in an abandoned place in Chandbali, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the law based on the allegations levelled by the girl's parents.

"Yesterday, a missing person's report was received at Chandbali PS regarding a 10-11-year-old girl child. Subsequently, the body of the girl was found in an abandoned place in Chandbali. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the law based on the allegations levelled by the girl's parents. Prima facie, it was found to be a case of murder. A special team under the supervision of SP Bhadrak was formed. They were able to apprehend the main accused early this morning.", DIG Mishra informed. (ANI)

