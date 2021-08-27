Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated another set of 10 'transformed schools' in Hinjili of Ganjam district through video conference.

The schools have been inaugurated in the second phase of the school transformation program under the 5-T initiative of the Odisha government.

Earlier on Monday, Patnaik had inaugurated 10 'transformed schools' in the Hinjili area.

The ambitious school transformation program of the state government has been launched on August 21 and under this 50 schools will be transformed in five phases in Hinjili.

Speaking at the occasion Patnaik said, "Dreams and possibilities are the identity of student life, dream big and make them come true by using the great talent within you. Your success is the pride of our society. Keep working until the goal of your life is fulfilled."

In the second phase of the school transformation program under the 5-T initiative, so far 30 schools have been instituted.

"This transformation will help the children in the realisation of their bright future. The transformation will come in all schools in Odisha," Patnaik said during the event.

Expressing satisfaction with the happiness of children, the Chief Minister said, "These new facilities and new environment of the schools will create a desire among children to come to school for learning." (ANI)

