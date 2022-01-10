Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated two new industrial projects and performed groundbreaking ceremony for 11 others, all of which taken together entails an investment of Rs 2,360 crore.

The projects, Patnaik said, will generate employment opportunities for at least 3,200 people.

"The 13 projects for which groundbreaking and inauguration have been undertaken today are spread over nine districts. Even in these difficult times amid the onslaught of COVID-19, the state has attracted major investments and continues to enjoy the trust of investors,” the CM said.

He noted that the state has always endeavoured to provide a “hassle-free and smooth business environment” for investors in Odisha.

"Today's event, where we launched new industrial projects of diverse sectors -- ranging from cement, food processing, tourism to logistics -- is a proof that our efforts in attracting investments have borne fruit," Patnaik said.

The two projects inaugurated during the day -- a cement grinding unit at Jajpur and a bio-degradable tableware manufacturing unit at Bolangir -- are estimated to involve an investment of Rs 409 crore.

Others projects for which the groundbreaking ceremony was conducted include three ethanol plants, two resorts and a logistic park.

