Mumbai, January 10: A horrifying incident has come to light from Mira Road where a 19-year-old woman has been arrested by the Kashimira crime branch on Saturday for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby. Reportedly, the woman had abandoned her newborn baby under a parked car in Shantinagar last week.

As per the reports, the newborn baby girl was found under the parked car in Shantinagar on Tuesday night. The baby's cries alerted the locals who alerted the police. bloodstains were found near the parked vehicles. The baby was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. After scanning the CCTV footage, police found one footage in which the woman can be seen going into labour while walking. Gurugram: Three Arrested for Stealing and Trafficking Newborn Babies.

After showing the woman's photo to locals, the police found that the woman is a 19-year-old who, along with her husband had moved with her sister and brother-in-law in the area. However, her husband had to go back to Kolkata for some work.

During interrogation, the woman told police that she suspected her husband would abandon her if he came to know about the birth of a girl-child, she got scared and ran away leaving the child under the car, Mid-Day reported. She also told police that she cut the umbilical cord with her own hands. Further probe is underway, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).