Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 15 online services of the Department of Fisheries and Livestock Development through video conferencing.

In addition, in the presence of the Chief Minister, MoUs were signed with various entrepreneurs for Cage Culture in the Hirakud Reservoir.

"I am delighted to launch 15 online services of the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department under our 5T initiatives. Besides, we have also come into agreements with many entrepreneurs for taking up cage culture in Hirakud reservoir. It's a double delight for the fisheries sector today (Thursday)," said Patnaik.

The online applications will provide a number of very useful services to fishers and farmers including registration of fishing boats and licenses, registration of brackish water farms, and avail subsidy for setting up of new livestock and fishery units, he added.

The Chief Minister further said, the State Government, under its 5T commitment, has brought out a new policy during March 2020, to promote cage culture fishery in large and medium reservoirs.

"Cage culture can increase the annual fish production of the State by over 1.24 lakh tons, achieving self-sufficiency in meeting the demand. It will also promote entrepreneurship and create job opportunities. The royalty generated from the lease of the reservoirs will immensely benefit the Primary Fishery Cooperative Societies also," said Patnaik.

"The State Government provides financial assistance up to Rs 50 lakh for various commercial agri-enterprises, including cage culture fisheries. I call upon the farmers and youth of the State to come forward and contribute to the state's economic growth as an agri-entrepreneurs. My Government has identified the allied sectors as the growth propellers for state's farmers, women SHGs and entrepreneurs and thus doubled the allocation to the allied sectors during 2020-21," he added.

Odisha Chief Minister said, it is a matter of happiness that the growth in the fisheries and livestock sectors during 2019-20 was over 19 percent, which is much higher than other primary sectors.

"My Government has also launched a special COVID package to the tune of Rs 173 Crore to boost the allied sectors which will directly benefit over 44 thousand farmers. My Government is committed to providing doorstep services to farmers so that they can access the benefit of our schemes, timely and efficiently. I wish the new initiatives all success," he added. (ANI)

