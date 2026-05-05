India News | Odisha CM Majhi Celebrates BJP's Electoral Success with Party MP Manmohan Samal on Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): Following BJP's and NDA's success in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated in Bhubaneswar along with Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal and other state cabinet ministers.

BJP created history on Monday in assembly polls results with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

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Actor-turned-politician Vijay created a flutter in Tamil Nadu, as his party TVK won 108 seats in the assembly polls and pushed the two Dravadian parties to distant positions in terms of seats.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) scored a massive victory in Keralam and NR Congress-led alliance comfortably retained Puducherry.

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BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a significant moment for the party as it had been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. It is also home state of BJP's ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerji.

The BJP had won 77 seats in the last assembly polls. According to latest results from ECI, BJP won 207 seats in West Bengal, a feat its leaders had apparently not imagined.

The success reflected the steadfastness of BJP's campaign during which it amplified every issue on which it could target the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP also outdid the Trinamool Congress in terms of promises for various sections of society as election saw a lot of heat and dust over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 81 seats. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay broke new ground as he took the election away from the two Dravidian parties who have dominated the state's politics for over six decades.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 107 seats, still needing 11 more to reach the half-way mark. DMK won 59 seats and AIADMK 47. Congress won five seats and DMDK three.

Vijay, who had massive backing of youth in the state, rode on the popularity that film stars have in the southern state. He combined his appeal with an agenda that heightened the anti-incumbency against the DMK-led government.

People in the state, apparently tired of power alternating between the alliances led by DMK and AIADMK, decided to go back the challenger who came with a fresh perspective.

Congress-led UDF won a dramatic victory in Keralam and will form government in the southern state after 10 years of LDF rule.

While the Keralam victory is morale booster for Congress, it failed to perform to expectations in Assam where its top state leader Gaurav Gogoi lost his election. The party won 63 seats on its own in the 140-member assembly. The CPI-M won 26 seats and CPI eight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)