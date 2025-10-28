Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 28 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday performed the Chhath Puja rituals along with his wife at the Kuakhai river ghat in Bhubaneswar.

CM Majhi described the Chhath festival as a representation of "Nari Shakti (women power)" in an interview with reporters on the occasion.

Also Read | Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Likely To Announce Mass Job Cuts, Expected To Lay Off Around 30,000 Corporate Employees.

"Today I had the opportunity to participate in this festival with my wife. This puja is certainly a symbol of Nari Shakti," he said.

Earlier, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offered the 'Usha Arghya' and performed the Chhath Puja rituals at the Hathi Ghat near ITO in the national capital.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Conclusion of 4-Day Long Festival, Prays for Devotees' Well-Being.

CM Rekha said that being a part of the Chhath festival was a blessing.

"I am fortunate that I was able to participate in the worship of Chhati Maiya, and we all together enjoyed this great festival of Chhath," CM Rekha Gupta told ANI.

Devotees offered "Usha Arghya" to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja. The devotees reached the riverbanks to witness the rising sun and to perform pooja.

In Bihar, people flocked to the Patna Collectorate Ghat in Bihar to prepare for the "Usha Arghya".

The devotees carefully placed offerings, including flowers and fruits, in various locations at the ghat. Security personnel were present to ensure the smooth conduct of the "Usha Arghya".

In Delhi, ITO's Hathi Ghat has been illuminated, where devotees offered prayers to the rising sun.Dolly, a devotee at the ITO Hathi Ghat, expressed, "The ghat is beautifully decorated; there are a lot of people here...it is a wonderful experience."

Another devotee, Guruprasad from Bihar, said, "I would like to thank the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making such an arrangement at the ghat for us Biharis. The government has laid a mat so that our mothers can offer prayers without getting injured by glass pieces..."

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday and Sandhya Arghya (evening Arghya).

The festival ended with the morning Arghya on Tuesday.

This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)