Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 21 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the master plan for the development of three "Shakti Peeth" in the state.

According to the state government, the ancient Shakti Peeths namely the 15th-century Maa Mangala Temple at Kakatpur, the 9th-century Maa Bhabhati Temple in Banapur and Maa Ugratara Temple Bhusandapur, which was constructed in 1352 AD will be developed under 5T initiative of Odisha government.

Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) will execute the transformation of the shrines.

Under the master plan, all kinds of amenities will be developed at these shrines to facilitate the devotees. Besides renovation and construction work of the temples, beautification of the nearby areas will be done to attract tourists.

All the transformation work will be completed within 12 months, according to the official statement.

These ancient temples are among the most revered religious centres in Odisha. The temples witness the footfall of thousands of devotees from Odisha and other parts of the country every day. (ANI)

