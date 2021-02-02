Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 2 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday proposed for early completion of various ongoing National Highway (NH) projects in mine rich Keonjhar district in the state and subsequent eight-laning of the projects.

As per an official release, the Chief Minister said this while taking up several important infrastructure projects with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on virtual mode, where Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also participated.

Patnaik said that Keonjhar is 'quite an important district' for the state's economy and also for the steel industry of the entire country.

"There have been some measures proposed in the Union Budget to increase material availability for steel," stated Chief Minster and further proposed a 300 Kilometer 8-lane integrated economic corridor from Paradip to Barbil consisting 6 stretches.

He suggested, in the interim, the option of four-laning of these roads with service roads can also be explored, and added that the state is willing to be a partner and extend all support to this economic corridor.

"The Chief Minister also suggested regular meetings with the Union Minister once in every two months and official level meetings with the Union Government every month to speed up the project. He also proposed 300 Kilometer Digha-Satpada coastal Highways and early solution to various issues relating to this project. He informed that the State government has given all necessary clearances for this project and it can be taken up immediately," the official release said.

It said the Union Minister Gadkari agreed to the Chief Minister's proposal.

"As per the discussion, the 4-laning of 166 kilometers Panikoili-Remuli section of NH-20 is almost over and the rest portion will be completed soon. The Union Minister Gadkari assured to complete it within one year. Similarly, the 4-laning of 43 kilometers Remuli-Koida and 104 kilometers Singara-Binjabahal NHs will be completed by June 2021. After the completion of 4-laning of these roads, steps will be taken for 8-laning of these roads," it added.

The release further said that for the Paradip-Barbil economic corridor proposal, Gadkari assured all support for an early start to this ambitious project. which will be developed as an integrated 8-lane economic corridor.

It added that the issues of ports connectivity including Gopalpur, Subarnarekha, Astharang, Paradip and Dhamara were also discussed during the meeting and it was decided that appropriate steps will be taken for quick completion of these projects.

"Among other issues, Ampani-Jaeypore Road which is a part of Biju Express Way, Bhubaneswar-Puri Express Way and Raipur-Visakhapatnam Road were also discussed. The Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Gadkari for fruitful discussion over various important infra projects and his assurance for early completion of a bridge near Kanupur Irrigation Project in Keonjhar district," the release added. (ANI)

