Puri (Odisha) [India], March 28 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited the Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri, in Odisha, to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

General Dwivedi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to pray at the temple, saying his main aim was to seek divine blessings for the Indian Army and its families.

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He added that the visit brought him peace and a sense of sanctity, and he hoped to return every year to offer his respects.

Speaking to the reporters, the Indian Army Chief said, "I am very grateful to have visited Puri today to receive the Lord's blessings. My main aim was to seek divine grace for the entire Indian Army squad and their families. Having offered my prayers, I am confident that the Army will continue to excel and reach new heights in the days ahead."

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"I want to thank the city for its warm welcome; it is a matter of great pride for the country, and I felt a sense of deep peace and sanctity here. I hope to return every year to offer my respects at God's feet," he added.

Shri Jagannath Temple is one of the most revered Hindu temples in India, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is a major pilgrimage site for devotees across the country.

A week earlier, newly elected Rajya Sabha member Dilip Ray visited the Shree Jagannath Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

During his visit, he expressed gratitude at being supported by various political parties, including the BJP, BJD, and Congress, for their repeated election to the Rajya Sabha.

"I last contested for the Rajya Sabha in 2002 and served until 2008. Now, after that, this is the third time I am entering the Rajya Sabha. This time, I stood as an independent candidate, and the BJP leadership has supported me fully. Brothers and sisters from the BJD and Congress have also supported me; everyone came together to bring about this victory. That is why I have come here to Lord Jagannath to offer my thanks. I can only say this: whatever is within my power, I will dedicate myself completely to the development of Odisha," Ray told reporters. (ANI)

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