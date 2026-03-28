Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Tuesday, March 31, for a one-day tour of the state. During the visit, he is scheduled to inaugurate and dedicate several railway projects.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, PM Modi will also flag off a new train service designed to strengthen connectivity, boost economic activity, and enhance passenger convenience. Collectively valued at Rs 891 crore, these projects mark a significant step towards modernising rail infrastructure and accelerating regional development in Gujarat.

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It will be inaugurated virtually from Vav Tharad during the Prime Minister's visit on March 31. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be present during the launch.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Himmatnagar-Khed Brahma 55 km new line, constructed for Rs 482 crore. This project will substantially improve connectivity in the Sabarkantha district by enabling faster and more affordable travel, while directly linking the region with Ahmedabad and Udaipur.

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It is expected to enhance access to essential services such as healthcare and education, while also creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities.

In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation the Kanalus-Jamnagar doubling project (27 km), built for Rs 257 crore, and the Gandhidham-Adipur multitracking project (11 km), constructed for Rs 152 crore. These capacity augmentation initiatives will facilitate smoother and faster train operations, significantly improve freight handling efficiency, and strengthen connectivity to key industrial hubs and ports, including Deendayal Port.

They are expected to reduce transit time, lower logistics costs, boost tourism in the region, and support farmers and industries by improving market access.

The Prime Minister will also flag off a new train service from Khedbrahma to Ahmedabad via Himmatnagar, providing direct rail connectivity to the region and making daily commuting more convenient, affordable, and efficient. The service is expected to stimulate local economic activity and tourism.

These projects are aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of transforming Indian Railways into a modern, efficient, and growth-oriented engine of the Indian economy. By strengthening last-mile connectivity, enhancing freight efficiency, and improving passenger experience, these initiatives will play a vital role in driving inclusive development and improving the quality of life for citizens across Gujarat. (ANI)

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