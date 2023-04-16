Jharsuguda (Odisha), Apr 15 (PTI) Congress candidate Tarun Pandey on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the May 10 Jharsuguda assembly by-election in Odisha.

Accompanied by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattnayak and other senior party leaders, Pandey took out a procession and filed papers at the office of Jharsuguda deputy collector.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Shot Dead While Being Taken for Medical in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

The by-poll to the assembly seat was necessitated after the murder of state minister and MLA Naba Kishore Das.

Das breathed his last on January 29 evening hours after he was shot by a policeman at Gandhi Chhak in the Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district, where he had gone to attend an event.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Gangster-Turned-Politician, His Brother Ashraf Killed While Talking to Media in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

The Congress nominee, the son of former three-time MLA Biren Pandey, was the first among candidates of major parties to file his nomination papers.

BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy and BJD nominee Dipali Das, the daughter of the slain minister, are likely to file their papers for the by-poll on April 17 and 18 respectively.

Pandey said Jharsuguda has "not achieved any substantial development though the BJD has been ruling the state for 23 years".

He blamed the Naveen Patnaik government for the "worsening law and order situation" in Jharsuguda.

All the candidates of the three major parties are debutants in the electoral fray.

The nomination process for the by-poll, which began on April 13, is slated to end on April 20.

During the day, BJD president and CM Naveen Patnaik formally handed over the documents regarding Dipali Das' candidature for the by-poll, while the BJP held a press conference at Jharsuguda.

Senior BJP leaders, including the party's state president Manmohan Samal, former state unit chief Samir Mohanty, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and several MLAs will accompany Tripathy during the filing of papers in Jharsuguda, state BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)