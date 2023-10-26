Phulbani (Odisha), Oct 26 (PTI) A havildar of Odisha Police was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Rujangi village in Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pitabas Digal, police added.

Family members alleged that it was a case of "homicide" and demanded a thorough probe.

"We have sent the body for autopsy to the district headquarters hospital, Phulbani," Suprasanna Mallick, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)