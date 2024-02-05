Baripada (Odisha), Feb 5 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district Monday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl in 2020.

Special POCSO Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak pronounced the judgment after examining the statements of the victim, 23 witnesses as well as medical reports.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, 20-year-old Jitendra Dhir, said Special Public Prosecutor Monoranjan Pattnaik.

The incident took place in November 2020 at a village in Chandua area.

