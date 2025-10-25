Cuttack (Odisha) [India], October 25 (ANI): The streets of Odisha's Cuttack were illuminated with vibrant lights, music, and colour as devotees carried out Maa Kali immersions, marking the culmination of the Kalika Bhusani festival with grandeur and unity.

The festival drew thousands of participants, showcasing devotion, tradition, and the city's famed communal harmony.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Shares Chhath Song by Sharda Sinha, Extends Chhath Greetings to Devotees Across India.

Praising the spirit of togetherness that defines Cuttack, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said, "This is the essence of Cuttack. From the beginning, there's been no religion, no caste, no discrimination. Whenever someone faces a problem, all the neighbours and well-wishers rush to help because we believe in a very close-knit community, living with each other, sharing joys and sorrows."

"Today, we witnessed this beautiful scene in our city, where everyone came together with a single purpose: to ensure that the Kalika Bhusani festival is beautiful and everyone enjoys it... Happiness should be shared throughout the city... A lot of hard work has been put into creating this tradition. Our grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and all our ancestors, so we certainly have a big responsibility to ensure that the city's name is glorified and elevated even further... I congratulate everyone on the Bhusani festival of Maa Kali," she added.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: HM Amit Shah, Delhi CM Rekha Extend Greetings on 'Nahay-Khaay'.

The annual Kalika Bhusani festival is among the most vibrant cultural events in Cuttack, symbolising unity and devotion as thousands gather to participate in the processions and immersion ceremonies.

Meanwhile, ahead of Kali Puja immersion, the Odisha Police conducted a flag march in Cuttack on Thursday.

Discussing the arrangements for the festival, DCP Rishikesh D Khilari said that all necessary measures have been taken to facilitate immersion during the Kali Puja, and a traffic advisory has been issued to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.

According to Khilari, approximately 50 platoons of force, along with an additional 400 officers, will be deployed.

The DCP also urged the public not to believe or spread any rumours.

"Tomorrow, the immersion for Kali Puja will be carried out...for which all arrangements have been made. Some special teams have also been formed...a traffic advisory has also been issued so that people do not face any inconvenience. Adequate security forces have been deployed... Approximately 50 platoons of force, along with an additional 400 officers, will be deployed. We request the people not to believe any kind of rumours..." Khilari told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)