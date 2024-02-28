Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) In response to the recent directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Odisha government has implemented a minor bureaucratic reshuffle by reassigning four IAS officers.

Puri collector Bijay Kumar Dash has been appointed as the commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), while Siddharth Shankar Swain, his predecessor, will assume the role of Puri collector.

Also Read | Assam Congress Working President Rana Goswami Resigns, Likely to Join BJP.

Similarly, Ashish Thakare and Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, collectors of Mayurbhanj and Balasore respectively, have swapped positions.

The ECI has asked state governments to ensure that officers who are transferred out of the district after completing three years are not posted in another district within the same Parliamentary constituency.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Youths Killed in Clash Over Love Marriage in Muzaffarnagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)