Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Thursday approved the Excise Policy for the financial year 2023-24.

As per the new policy, there will be no increase in the number of FL (foreign liquor)-OFF, premium FL-OFF and CL shops during the year 2023-24, and the license of existing FL-OFF and CL (ENA-based) EP holders will be renewed for a period of one year up to the end of March.

Also Read | Belarus Detains Russian over Daughter’s Ukraine Sketch.

According to the new policy, "State Government has restricted the new licence for ON shop in rural areas during the year 2023-24."

In urban areas new ON shops license can be granted for only star hotels and other hotels having a minimum number of rooms to be decided by the Excise Department for new ON licenses.

Also Read | France: Macron Touts Water Plan in Alps Amid Pension Unrest.

Beer parlours will be allowed to sell beer as well as LABS/RTD and wine, ON shops are not allowed for counter sale like OFF shops.

State Government has increased the application fee for new/renewal of OFF shops from 1.1 lakhs to 1.2 lakhs, besides the Minimum guaranteed quantity (MGQ) and retailer along with that annual composite label registration fee for FL-OFF and FL-ON shops for the sale of all brands has been fixed at 50,000.

"Enforcement activities will be further strengthened through improved intelligence, better infrastructure and resources, enhanced deployment of enforcement staff as well as the use of technology for monitoring and supervision," said an official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)