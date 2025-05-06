Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) The Odisha government has allowed making changes to the boundaries of various administrative units, including districts and urban local bodies, ahead of the Census.

The changes, however, have to be made before June 30.

"The state government does hereby allow changes in administrative boundaries of the districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, revenue villages and urban local bodies so fixed, including boundaries fixed under any law for the time being in force, before June 30, 2025," according to a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Sunday.

The boundaries of all the administrative units will be frozen from July 1, 2025 for the ensuing Census, it said.

According to official sources, the state government has frozen the boundaries of the administrative units since 2020 for the conduct of the Census in 2021. However, the government allowed changes in the boundaries several times, for a definite period, to create new units including new revenue villages.

Speaking to reporters here, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the decision was taken to dispose of the proposals received for the creation of new revenue villages.

"Once the Census starts, the revenue boundaries cannot be changed till the exercise is completed. So, the direction was issued," Pujari added.

