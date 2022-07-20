Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Odisha Cabinet on Tuesday approved 9.685 acres of government land for the construction of the "Paika Memorial" in the memory of the Paika Rebellion at the foothills of Barunei Hill in Khurda district.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for the allocation of land to the Central Government.

"The state government has decided to provide government land measuring 9.685 acres in Mouza Khordha under Khordha Tahasil of Khordha District to Ministry of Culture, Government of India, for construction of Paika Memorial in the memory of Paika Rebellion at the foothills of Barunei Hill," a press statement from Revenue and Disaster Management Department on the Cabinet Decision said.

The battleground of Paika Bidroha with free of premium, capitalised value and incidental charges," the release said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has welcomed the decision of the State Cabinet.

Taking Twitter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the decision and wrote "The Memorial will be seen as a symbol of Odisha's valour and will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations." (ANI)

